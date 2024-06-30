Baniyas leads on day 2 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's first round

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club surged ahead on day two of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship's first round, hosted at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

Saturday featured intense competitions as athletes in the kids' categories and the U12, U14, and U16 girls' divisions showcased deep technical prowess, amidst a lively atmosphere created by enthusiastic fans and families at the Arena.

Scores of athletes from leading clubs and academies in the UAE took to the mats on Saturday, delivering outstanding performances aiming for gold medals in their respective divisions and points to lead in the championship's first round.

By the end of the day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club led the medal standings, with M.O.D UAE in second place and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

Saturday's competitions were attended by Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Dr Hilal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council; Dr Rauda Saeed Ali Al Saadi, Director-General of Corporate Affairs at Abu Dhabi's Department of Finance; Dr Saif Said Al Qubaisi, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy; Mohamed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri and Mansour Al Dhaheri, Board members of the Federation; Suhail Al-Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF and Alyaa Al Hosani, Executive Director at Mubadala Investment Company, among others.

Mohamed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship showcases the true community spirit of our society, as evidenced by families coming together to support their children, helping them perform their best. The growing excitement for jiu-jitsu in the UAE reflects the wise leadership's vision of empowering families and strengthening community bonds through sports."

Al Dhaheri added, "The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship showcases a profound passion for the sport that unites parents and children alike. It underscores the sport's deep influence in society and highlights families' strong belief in jiu-jitsu's role in nurturing talent, fostering champions, and shaping future generations capable of taking the nation's journey of excellence forward."

Dr. Hilal Humaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said, "We are delighted to see how well-organised the championship is and the impressive participation of athletes across different age groups. The passion for jiu-jitsu among children and parents is growing steadily, and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is making commendable efforts to expand the sport's reach and popularity." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor