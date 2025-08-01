BASC-SOAS Seminar highlights systematic human rights abuses against Baloch in Iran and Pakistan

London [UK], August 1 : The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Centre (BASC), in partnership with the SOAS Iranian Society, organised a seminar at the Djam Lecture Theatre, SOAS, University of London which emphasised the serious and ongoing human rights abuses against the Baloch population in both Iran and Pakistan.

This seminar held on July 30 represented the Centre's inaugural public event and offered a preview of insights from its upcoming Annual Human Rights Reports, set to be released in August 2025. The event consisted of two sessions, starting with opening remarks from Katayoun Shahandeh of the SOAS Iranian Society and Qambar Malik Baloch, General Secretary of BASC.

The first session focused on state violence in Balochistan, Iran, particularly highlighting extrajudicial killings and their disproportionate effects on women and children. It also featured testimonies from relatives of victims of human rights abuses.

Fariba Baloch, the President of BASC, presented an overview of the overarching human rights conditions in the region. Abdullah Aref, Deputy General Secretary of BASC, shared statistics on executions conducted in 2024, indicating patterns of state violence against Baloch civilians. The keynote speaker, Mai Sato, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Iran's human rights situation, elaborated on the issue of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, voiced serious concern regarding the evidence provided, and pledged to bring this issue before the UN Human Rights Council.

The second session shifted its emphasis to Balochistan, Pakistan, beginning with a historical overview of human rights matters delivered by Hassan Hamdam, Vice President of BASC. Khurshid Ahmed, BASC's Director of Research, followed with an in-depth presentation on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings that occurred in 2024, pointing out that students and laborers were among the most frequent victims, and emphasizing that many of these acts, carried out by Pakistani state forces, seem to be retaliatory measures and collective punishment aimed at the broader Baloch community. This session included keynote comments by Sabiha Baloch, a well-known Baloch leader and representative of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who gave an update on the current state of affairs and stressed the urgent need for international focus and intervention.

The seminar was attended by scholars, diplomats, media representatives, human rights advocates, NGO officials, and members of marginalised groups from both Iran and Pakistan. The event concluded with a heartfelt display of solidarity for the victims and their families, as well as support for those bravely advocating for justice, especially the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

BASC reaffirmed its dedication to research-based advocacy and committed to continuing collaboration with all entities striving for human rights and justice in the region.

Established on May 11 by Baloch human rights advocates, writers, and researchers from both Eastern and Western Balochistan, BASC aims to enhance international awareness through research and advocacy regarding the shared and systematic injustices experienced by Baloch individuals across the region of Balochistan.

