Baseless, unfounded: Kabul rejects Pak claims of Indian missiles striking Afghanistan

Kabul, May 10 Labelling them as "baseless" and "unfounded", Afghanistan on Saturday categorically dismissed Pakistani allegations of India launching missile strikes on the Afghan territory.

In an interview with Afghan media outlet Hurriyat Radio, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi outrightly rejected Pakistan's allegations that India had carried out a missile strike on Afghan soil, labeling such claims as false and unfounded.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also rejected Pakistan's "totally frivolous allegations", terming them as nothing but "ludicrous claims".

Speaking at a special media briefing on Operation Sindoor alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Misri urged the Afghan people to remember which nation had repeatedly targetted civilian infrastructure in their country.

"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation. And, I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is, that has on multiple occasions, in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," said Misri while highlighting Pakistan's role in destabilising and destroying Afghanistan.

Kabul on Thursday had expressed deep concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack which had resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

The Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindoor, targetting high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan expresses concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, viewing further escalation as not being in the interest of the region. Afghanistan reaffirms its belief that security and stability serve the collective interests of all countries in the region. Meanwhile, it urges both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan has so far shown no signs of de-escalating tensions and continues to attack the civilian and military infrastructure, including places of religious worship, in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

