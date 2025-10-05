B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212

Dhaka, Oct 5 Nine more persons have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, the second highest daily toll recorded in 2025, the media reported.

The latest fatalities has raised the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 212, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (8) and one each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Chattogram division, United News of Bangladesh reported.

During the same period, 1,042 new dengue cases have been reported in Bangladesh, increasing the total number of cases in 2025 to 49,907. According to the DGHS, new dengue cases were reported in Dhaka Division (201), Dhaka North City Corporation (198), Barishal Division (195), Dhaka South City Corporation (121), Chattogram Division (104), Rajshahi Division (82), Khulna Division (72), Mymensingh Division (41), Rangpur Division (23) and Sylhet Division (5).

Currently, 2,439 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of Bangladesh.

Health experts have said that the figures showcase the prevalence of dengue and the urgent need to take sustained preventive measures, particularly in urban regions where the Aedes mosquito thrives.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

The DGHS said that 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh during the same period. As many as 1,705 people died due to dengue in 2023, making it the deadliest year on record.

On September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team. DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment. The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required.

Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and Chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and Chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals.

It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises. In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.

