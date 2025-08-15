"Be realistic; bravado and rash moves won't help": Former Deputy NSA Saran on India handling Trump's tariffs

New Delhi [India], August 15 : With the concerns of US President Donald Trump's tariffs looming over India, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran has called for a measured and realistic approach in dealing with the trade tensions, particularly on how New Delhi should respond to the tariffs imposed by Washington.

Speaking toon the complexities of navigating the US-India trade relations under Trump's trade policies, Saran emphasised that "bravado and rash" actions would be counterproductive given the asymmetry in power between the two nations, highlighting the need for strategic caution in addressing the ongoing tariff disputes.

"Everyone here is still wanting to play this carefully because the stakes are so high in the India-US relationship. I think what you're seeing is a recognition of the fact that there is an asymmetry out here. You're dealing with a global power. You're not an equal," Saran said.

"You have to be realistic. Bravado and being rash and thumping your chest or the table is not actually going to help. So, that is what I think so far, and I also think it's all work in progress. I don't know whether there is a full stop in the Trumpian approach to India, or if he could relieve the pressure," he added.

A seasoned diplomat, Saran acknowledged the shifting tone in bilateral relations between the two nations, stating that after a "fairly nice honeymoon phase", India is now "getting into his crosshairs", drawing parallels with Trump's past dealings with China, Russia, and Europe.

"We can see both happening. Basically, he's testing. Again, if I look at what he's done with China or with Russia or with Europe, you can see all... The speeds of the car working the brake, the accelerator, everything. I think now, it is now after eight months or seven months that he's turned his attention to us. And we lived through a fairly nice honeymoon phase for the first few months. But now we're getting into his crosshairs," the former deputy NSA added.

Addressing the contrasting leadership styles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, Saran reflected on the US President's approach to dealing with the issue, noting that the US President operates with a unique and unpredictable style, treating global relations as a "chessboard" and a "deal-making platform."

He also highlighted the inherent uncertainty in dealing with Trump, underscoring his highly personal and opaque decision-making process.

"One is a style issue, and the other is a substance. You know the Prime Minister; I know him. He's not a person who tweets every day, not at least on foreign policy. It's very measured. And that's the way it is. I mean, that's the way he is. And that's the way Donald Trump is. You can't change either of them," he said.

"The only person - there's only one man in the world who knows what's going to happen next, and that is President Trump. Not even his cabinet officials. They're also the last to know, as we are. And he, if we give him the benefit of the doubt, has got it figured out in his mind what he actually wants at a very broad macro level. He's looking at the world as a chessboard, as a deal-making platform. He's looking at each country, how it fits into his bigger design. It's quite amazing that the only person who knows the next step is him. And not even his officials," he added.

The former deputy NSA's remark comes during a time when India is facing a 25 per cent tariff under Trump's new tariff plans, with an additional 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, looming over Indian goods to the US due to its continued oil purchases from Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has slammed the US's move to impose additional tariffs, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", and further noted that New Delhi would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".

