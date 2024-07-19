Beijing renews yellow alert as heat wave persists
By IANS | Published: July 19, 2024 08:13 PM2024-07-19T20:13:31+5:302024-07-19T20:15:16+5:30
Beijing, July 19 The Beijing meteorological observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, forecasting highs of over 35 degrees Celsius over the next two days.
Beijing first issued a yellow alert for this heat wave on Tuesday. The renewed alert indicates the scorching temperatures will extend to a total of five days, Xinhua news agency reported
China has a three-tier warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor