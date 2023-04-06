Belgium Uyghur Association commemorates Baren revolution in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], April 6 : Belgium Uyghur Association led by Ekrum Tursun commemorated the Baren revolution against Chinese atrocities in its Xinjiang province by holding a candlelight vigil at the Atomium in Brussels on April 5.

The participants in the candlelight vigil displayed posters describing the Baren revolution that started as a peaceful protest on April 5, 1990, by the villagers in Baren township near Kashgar against the continued Chinese policy of forced assimilation and population control etc.

The protests were suppressed by the People's Liberation Army ( PLA) leading to at least 16 deaths. Before the candlelight vigil, the Belgium Uyghur Association orgsed a gathering for jailed Uyghur activist Ilham Tohti's daughter Jewher Tohti on March 30.

The participants included Ilham Tohti Initiative President Enver Can and a Europe-based fashion designer Louise Xin who has been raising awareness through her fashion shows on the use of forced labour by the Chinese government. During the gathering, the people held a discussion of the Baren revolution.

Meanwhile, Uyghur activists also gathered near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul on April 5 to protest against the atrocities perpetrated by China in East Turkistan on the 33rd anniversary of the Baren revolution. East Turkistan is known as Xinjiang in China.

Uyghurs around the world mark April 5 to honour those who were killed while opposing the Chinese regime and military during the Baren uprising in Akto County, Kizilsu Kirghiz prefecture on April 5, 1990.

The protest began at around 11 am (local time) with the recital of Qurc verses. Around 120 Uyghur men and women joined the protest which was addressed by local Uyghur leader Abdullahad Udun, General Secretary of East Turkestan Human Right Watch (ETHR) and activist Omer Qarim. The protesters raised slogans against the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party and displayed banners highlighting the Chinese atrocities.

Abdullahad Udun released a press statement condemning Chinese brutalities that have killed thousands of innocent Uyghurs. Udun said that China has perpetrated genocide in East Turkistan and the world has been watching as spectators. East Turkistan is known as Xinjiang in China. He urged Turkey and the Islamic world to take steps to prevent the forced genocide of Uyghurs being perpetrated by China in East Turkistan.

Omer Qarim from the East Turkestan Scholars Union urged the Islamic world to pledge an end to the enslavement of Uyghurs in East Turkistan. Turkey is home to one of the largest Uyghur diaspora in exile. Uyghurs in Istanbul have consistently held protests against Chinese atrocities and questioned the Chinese state about the whereabouts of their missing family members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor