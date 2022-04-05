Below-average rainfall expected in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 5 The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast below-average rainfall from April to June this year.

Pakistan recorded less than normal snowfall this winter, and with rainfall expected to follow a similar trend, there is a risk of water shortage in the country's major reserves in the coming season, The Express Tribune reported.

Most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan will receive less than average rain while only the upper parts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will receive the same.

This roughly means that the daytime temperatures are expected to be higher than normal across Pakistan during this period.

An increase in dry weather and temperature will speed up the pollination process, which will end the pollen season sooner.

Moreover, according to the Department, the dry season will increase the demand for water for standing crops of wheat and sugarcane. However, the dry season will be favourable for harvesting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor