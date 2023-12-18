Ben Affleck takes son Samuel to game in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Dec 18 Hollywood star Ben Affleck was seen showing off his own basketball skills while leaving his 11-year-old son Samuel’s game in Los Angeles.

Samuel, who wore a Junior Lakers team jersey and red trainers, looked impressed as his dad busted out the cool trick, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actor was wearing a casual grey tee paired with a blue shirt, jeans and Nike shoes as he expertly spun a ball on his finger while he walked with his son, who he co-parents with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the father-son duo share a massive love for basketball, and even announced the lineup at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City back in February.

Ben is often spotted sitting courtside at his only son’s games and the ‘Good Will Hunting’ star also directed and starred in the Michael Jordan sports drama 'Air' earlier this year.

Ben and Jennifer Garner were photographed laughing together at one of their son’s basketball games last month. The co-parenting exes were married from 2005 to 2018.

Since their divorce, the 51-year-old Alias actress has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with businessman John Miller, while Ben got hitched with Jennifer Lopez last year.

Ben first dated the ‘On the Floor’ singer in 2002 and got engaged that same year, before postponing the wedding and officially splitting in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor