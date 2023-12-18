Bengaluru consumer court asks LG Electronics, seller to reimburse total cost of defective dishwasher with interest

Bengaluru, Dec 18 A consumer court in Bengaluru has held LG Electronics and its authorised seller Girias Investment Private Ltd liable for failure to refund or replace a defective dishwasher.

The decision by the III Additional Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission came on a plea by E. Venkataramana, a resident of Hebbal Kempapura.

The commission held that, the opposite parties, LG Electronics and seller Girias Investment Private Ltd, are directed to refund the cost of the subject of Rs 56,000 with interest rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of its purchase till realisation.

In addition, they are also pay compensation of Rs 10,000 towards mental agony and Rs 5,000 towards cost of the litigation to the complainant.

The complainant requested the commission to direct the LG Electronics and Girias Investment Private Ltd to refund the price of dishwasher, at Rs 56,000, with interest at the rate of 24 per cent per annum from Dec 31, 2020 till the realisation.

The petitioner also demanded compensation of Rs 2 lakh for deficiency of service, Rs 5 lakh for mental agony, and Rs 25,000 towards the cost of the litigation as he highlighted the deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

The Commission has also asked the LG Electronics and its authorised seller Girias Investment Private Ltd to comply with the order within 45 days.

The complainant had purchased LG Dishwasher on Dec 31, 2020 and it was delivered on Jan 4, 2021. Within a short time, the machine started giving trouble. The complainant made a complaint to the customer care and they attended and figured out a problem with the motherboard and asked to contact the manager. Thereafter, the complainant approached several company representatives but to no avail.

The complainant was issued a legal notice on March 24, 2021. But, the LG and Girias did not reply. Thereafter, till filing of this complaint, there was no response.

The Bengaluru bench comprising Commission President K. Shivarama, members Chandrashekar S Noola and Rekha Sayannavar passed the order on November 29.

The case was filed under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor