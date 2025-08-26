BGB and BSF discuss cross border crimes and river management in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 26 : The formal meeting of the 4-day (August 25-28) 56th Director General-level Border Conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of India began on Tuesday at the conference room of the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, capital Dhaka, BGB said in a statement.

An 11-member Indian delegation led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chowdhury, IPS participated in the conference. The Indian delegation includes senior BSF officials, as well as officials from the Indian Home and External Affairs Ministries and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, it added.

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui participated in the conference. In addition to senior BGB officials, the Bangladesh delegation includes officials from the Office of the Chief Advisor, the Ministries of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Shipping, Roads Division, Land Survey Department, Joint Rivers Commission, and the Narcotics Control Department, the statement said.

Prevention against attack on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants, trans-border crimes, and construction of a single row fence are among over half a dozen issues set to be raised by India in the conference.

Action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), and other issues will also be raised in the four-day conference.

According to the BGB statement, Bangladesh will focus on preventing border killings, push-ins and illegal infiltration; preventing the smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and other contraband from India, and suppressing various cross-border crimes; implementation of various developmental activities and prevention of unauthorized infrastructure construction within 150 yards of the international border; conservation of the banks of border rivers and fair sharing of the waters of border rivers; taking joint initiatives to implement the Integrated Border Management Plan; taking initiatives to defuse tensions on the border caused by recent anti-Bangladesh propaganda in the Indian media; bilateral issues and issues related to border interests between the two countries.

After the discussions, the conference will officially conclude on the morning of August 28, 2025. The Indian delegation will return to India on the same day after the conference, the statement said.

