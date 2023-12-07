Bhutan, India collaborate on joint endeavour to safeguard endangered species in South Asia

Thimphu [Bhutan], December 7 : In a momentous initiative, India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh have united to address the pervasive issue of wildlife trafficking and trade in South Asia. Recognising the urgency and interconnectedness of the matter within the region, these nations have initiated a collective project to bolster the capabilities of their respective law enforcement agencies, The Bhutan Live reported.

The inaugural phase of this collaborative effort involves the ongoing Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop in Dehradun, India. The primary objective of this training programme is to equip dedicated personnel from each country with the requisite knowledge and skills to train their colleagues, establishing a more resilient and effective frontline against wildlife crime.

A total of 34 senior enforcement officials, representing forest departments, customs, police, and paramilitary forces from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, participated in the 9-day training hosted in India, according to The Bhutan Live.

The overarching vision of the project extends beyond individual training; it aims to fortify the South Asia Wildlife Enforcement Network (SAWEN), a pivotal platform for regional cooperation. Through the provision of capacity-building opportunities, the introduction of new tools and technologies, and support for effective prosecution, the project endeavours to empower SAWEN as a leading force in combating wildlife trafficking.

The training programme concentrates on three key areas pivotal for dismantling wildlife trafficking networks: augmenting interdiction, cultivating investigative and enforcement capabilities, and improving cross-border coordination. This multifaceted approach acknowledges the organized and transnational nature of wildlife crime, necessitating a strategic and tactical response.

This collective initiative marks a substantial stride forward in the battle against wildlife trafficking in South Asia. By leveraging collective strength and expertise, these nations aspire to construct a more effective and coordinated response to this critical environmental and security threat. It serves as a compelling example of regional cooperation in action, underscoring the commitment of these countries to preserve their shared natural heritage and ensure a future for endangered species.

The success of this project hinges on sustained commitment, collaboration, and resource allocation. Nevertheless, the initial steps taken are promising, instilling hope that South Asia can evolve into a region where wildlife thrives, and illegal trade is eradicated. This united front has the potential to serve as a model for other regions confronting similar challenges, paving the way for a global solution to the illegal wildlife trade, The Bhutan Live reported.

