Bhutan King appoints Interim government to conduct functions of state during polls

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 4 : Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has granted a Royal Kasho to appoint an interim government, The Bhutan Live reported. This Interim government has been asked to carry out the routine functions of the state during the election period.

The decision is an important step to ensure the smooth transition and functioning of the government while preparing for free and fair elections. The appointment of the interim government by the Druk Gyalpo, as mentioned in the Constitution, allows it to function for a period not more than 90 days.

The temporary government structure serves as a transitional administration, which facilitates the Election Commission's efforts to hold transparent and unbiased elections, The Bhutan Live reported.

Chief Justice of Bhutan's Supreme Court Chogyal Dago Rigdzin has been appointed the Chief Advisor of the interim government. The Interim government comprises a group of Advisors, each with expertise and experience in their respective fields, according to The Bhutan Live report.

These Advisors include Dasho Penjore, the Governor of the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA)'s Governor Dasho Penjore, Druk Green Power Corporation Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) Chairperson Dasho Karma Yezer Raydi, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) Major General Dorji Rinchen, Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) Chairperson Karma Hamu Dorjee, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deki Pema, Auditor General of the Royal Audit Authority (RAA) Tashi and an Eminent Member of the National Council Phuntsho Rapten.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Interim Government received an audience with Bhutan King in the throne room of Tashichhodzong. This marks the formal beginning of their duties as they assume responsibility for governing the country for the interim cabinet.

On November 1, Bhutan's outgoing Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers marked the dissolution of the government. This transition is an integral part of the Bhutanese democratic process, demonstrating the country's commitment to upholding its constitutional principles, according to The Bhutan Live report.

After the inaugural ceremony, the interim government, along with the outgoing PM of Bhutan and cabinet members, gathered to offer prayers and Karmi Tongchoey at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong. This ceremony was held to mark the 15th anniversary of Bhutan King's Coronation, emphasising the unity and reverence that Bhutanese nationals hold for their King.

The appointment of the Bhutan Interim government by the Bhutan King showcases Bhutan's unwavering commitment to democratic governance, ensuring the continuity of state functions while preparing for free and fair elections. It is a testament to Bhutan's tradition of fostering a vibrant democracy, guided by the principles of wisdom, compassion, and unity.

