Bhutan King, Prime Minister visit Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 22 : Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

The pair got a warm welcome at the Vadodara airport by Gujarat Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma as per the unique tradition of Gujarat.

The King and Prime Minister of the neighbouring country are on a three-day tour of Gujarat.

Upon their arrival at the Vadodara airport, various cultural programs showcasing the culture of the State were showcased.

The Information Department of Gujarat reiterated a famous saying- Guests are akin to God (Atithi Devo Bhava).

In a post on X, the Information Department of Gujarat said, "Atithi Devo Bhava: King of Bhutan Shri Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Shri Tshering Tobgay, who arrived in Gujarat, were warmly welcomed at Vadodara Airport by Minister of State for Protocol Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma and other dignitaries as per the distinguished tradition of Gujarat... #Vadodara"

અતિથિ દેવો ભવ: ગુજરાતના પ્રવાસે પધારેલા ભૂતાનના રાજા શ્રી જીગ્મે ખેસર નામગ્યેલ વાંગચૂક તથા પ્રધાનમંત્રી શ્રી શેરિંગ તોબગેનું વડોદરા એરપોર્ટ ખાતે પ્રોટોકોલ રાજ્ય મંત્રી શ્રી જગદીશભાઈ વિશ્વકર્મા તેમજ અન્ય મહાનુભાવો દ્વારા ગુજરાતની આગવી પરંપરા મુજબ ઉષ્માભર્યું સ્વાગત...#Vadodara pic.twitter.com/65aLGtEwFj — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) July 22, 2024

Both dignitaries were welcomed with traditional Gujarati garba and drumming on arrival at the airport. After a short stay at Vadodara airport, both dignitaries left for Ektanagar.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Protocol Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Mayor Pinkiben Soni, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela, Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava, Chief Protocol Officer of Ministry of External Affairs Neeraj Kumar Jha, District Collector Bijal Shah, City Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar, Head of Chancery Sanjay Thinle and other high officials welcomed the dignitaries. Chief Protocol Officer Jwalant Trivedi along with senior officers were present.

Earlier on July 20, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart, Aum Pema Choden, reviewed the implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under the 13th Five-Year Plan period.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan. Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said on X.

Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd 🇮🇳🇧🇹 Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan. Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/akhkc3QzEi— India in Bhutan (@Indiainbhutan) July 20, 2024

Further, the two sides expressed satisfaction with several development projects implemented under the 12 FYP.

"The two sides expressed satisfaction at large number of development projects implemented under 12 FYP in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, agriculture, sports, skilling, and digital economy," the post added.

The two secretaries also virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan.

