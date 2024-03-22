Bhutanese people throng 45km stretch to welcome PM Modi in Thimphu

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Bhutan, received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception.

In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 kms from the airport in Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

It was as if a human wall was present across the entire stretch of 45 kms from Paro to Thimphu and the entire Bhutan was on roads.

On arriving in Thimphu, PM Modi also greeted the people of Bhutan and interacted with people standing across the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier received a warm reception at the Paro International Airport as he landed in Bhutan's Paro International Airport to pay an official state visit.

PM Modi was accorded a grand guard of honour at the airport from Bhutanese armed forces.

During his visit to Bhutan, PM Modi will attend various programmes to further enhance India-Bhutan bilateral partnership.

India and Bhutan share a unique and exemplary bilateral relationship founded on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding.

Formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1968, with the cornerstone being the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.

Over the years, high-level exchanges have played a pivotal role in nurturing the strong bond between India and Bhutan.

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, underscoring the close ties between the two nations. His last visit to India was in November 2023.

Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019 marked a significant milestone, with the launch of major bilateral projects aimed at bolstering economic cooperation and connectivity.

The recent official visit of Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan to India in March 2024 further reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing bilateral relations across various domains, including development cooperation and vibrant economic ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor