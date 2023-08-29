Bhutanese twin artists' work has Indian influence; here's how

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 29 : Hailing from Bhutan, twin brothers, Tashi Dendup and Ugyen Samdrup have woven threads of Vajrayana Buddhism, shamanism, and the multifaceted tapestry of Bhutanese culture into a stunning collection of paintings that challenge the conventional notions of happiness and dive deep into the essence of bliss, Bhutan Live reported.

Collectively known as Twinz, the two brothers have created a remarkable art exhibition “Bliss."

The exhibition's name, "Bliss," may initially seem incongruous given that the featured images elicit feelings other than happiness. But for Tashi and Ugyen, joy is more than just transient feelings. It represents a calm state that is unaffected by the ebb and flow of joy and sadness, a balance of mind and heart that endures no matter what happens outside of oneself.

According to Bhutan Live, their creative endeavour also has a touching connection to India. The twins' voyage took them to India, where they followed their passion for art and graduated from Lovely Professional University with bachelor's degrees in fine arts. The neighbouring country of India, which has a rich spiritual past, left its mark on their paintings.

As the brothers combine vivid colours, free-form patterns, and traditional Bhutanese emblems with realistic and semi-realistic images, evoking a harmonious cultural symphony, the fusion of Bhutanese and Indian cultures is exquisitely visible.

Their relationship as identical twins, whose communication goes beyond words, is reflected in Tashi and Ugyen's artistic path. Their mutual love of music, films, and the arts has created an unspoken connection where complex tastes and feelings can be spoken with only a glance. Their artistic expression is enhanced by this synergy, which gives their works a depth that deeply connects with spectators.

A pivotal painting in the collection, “Nymphaea 2,” reveals Bhutan’s spiritual depth through the portrayal of the goddess Green Tara, a revered figure in Buddhism embodying compassion and mercy, according to Bhutan Live.

Alongside this, artefacts akin to masks from Thailand’s khon dance exude a sense of familiarity, but Tashi explains that these artefacts embody the wrathful facial expressions of Buddha. Such intricate nuances offer a window into Bhutanese spirituality and its profound connections to the wider Eastern cultural landscape, Bhutan Live reported.

In addition to introducing Thais to the mysterious world of Bhutanese culture, "Bliss" highlights the unbreakable cultural and spiritual ties that unite India and Bhutan. This skilful fusion enables viewers to embark on a journey that is inspired by Bhutan but woven into the spiritual fabric of the entire area, exploring the worlds beyond simple bliss. The Twinz gave Bangkok a glimpse into their artistic spirits, lit by the complementary light of India and Bhutan.

