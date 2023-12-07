Bhutan's Chari Monastery undergoing major restoration: Report

Thimphu [Bhutan], December 7 : The 400-year-old Chari Monastery in Bhutan's Thimphu is undergoing a major restoration. Considering Loo-nag or inauspicious years in 2024 and 2025, the Laytshog Lopen of the Central Monastic Body has consecrated the monastery, The Bhutan Live reported on Thursday.

Chari Monastery was founded by Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel in 1620.

As per the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development, almost all the works, including the construction of Drasha and Utse have been completed. However, the final phase of the Chari Goenpa Restoration Project is expected to be completed by June next year.

Project Manager of the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development Kinzang Dorji said: "The restoration project was initiated in three phases. So far, we have completed the construction of Drasha and Utse. While carrying out the works, our department preserved the essence of the former architectural style. Moreover, we have installed fire alarms for safety reasons."

The Chari monastery today serves as the Central Drubdey or a retreat centre for the graduates of Dorden Tashithang Buddhist University and monks of the Central Monastic Body, as per The Bhutan Live.

Principal of Chari Monastery Ugyen Dorji said: "In the past, when there were risks of the main relics getting damaged and when landslides occurred, His Holiness the late Je Khenpo Jetsun Tenzin Dhoendup who then lived here had taken care of the situation. Now, their majesties, the Royal Family and the government have been supporting us by providing better facilities and making everything convenient and comfortable."

The total cost of the project is Nu 297 M. It is funded by the government.

