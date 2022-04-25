Biden accepts Bennett's invitation to visit Israel in coming months

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"The President (Joe Biden) accepted the Prime Minister's (Naftali Bennett) invitation to visit Israel and announced that he intends to visit Israel in the coming months," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This comes after the two leaders spoke on Sunday (local time).

Bennett wished Biden a happy Easter and updated him on the efforts to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem. Both the leaders discussed the Iranian issue, in particular, the Iranian demand to remove the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) from the US Foreign Terror Organization (FTO) list, the statement said.

"I am sure that President Biden, who is a true friend of Israel and cares about its security, will not allow the IRGC to be removed from the list of terrorist organizations. Israel has clarified its position on the issue: The IRGC is the largest terrorist organization in the world," Bennett said.

( With inputs from ANI )

