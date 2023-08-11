Biden approves disaster declaration for Hawaii after devastating wildfires

Washington, Aug 11 US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii in the wake of the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires that have killed at least 36 people so far and damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures on Hawaii's Maui Island.

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on Tuesday and continuing, said the White House in a press statement on Thursday, adding that the action will make federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programmes to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to the press statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire," Maui County wrote in a statement posted on the county website Wednesday evening.

Officials also said that at least 271 structures were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora were to blame for the deadly wildfires, leaving parts of Lahaina, a tourist spot, destroyed.

The death toll from the disaster could rise as the fires are still burning and rescue teams are searching charred areas, local officials were quoted as saying on Thursday.

--IANS

