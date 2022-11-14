Biden meets Japanese PM Kishida, condemns North Korea's 'ballistic missile programs'

US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 13. During the meeting, Biden and Kishida condemned North Korea's "provocative acts" and the continued development of "unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs."

"The two leaders condemned these provocative acts and as well as the DPRK's continued development of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," according to the White House's readout of Biden's meeting with Kishida.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia. During the meeting, Biden reaffirmed the US "ironclad" commitment to the defence of Japan after North Korea's ballistic missile tests. According to the White House's readout of the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"In the meeting, President Biden reinforced the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan following recent destabilizing ballistic missile tests by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including the long-range ballistic missile launch over Japan on October 3," according to White House's readout of Biden's meeting with Kishida.

Furthermore, both sides reiterated their commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia for its war on Ukraine. Biden expressed gratitude to Kishida for raising their voice against the threat of use of nuclear weapons, noting Japan's PM's declaration that "any use of a nuclear weapon would be an act of hostility against humanity."

The two leaders committed to further "strengthen and modernize" the alliance between US and Japan to address threats to the "free and open Indo-Pacific." US President Joe Biden appreciated Japan PM Fumio Kishida's determination to increase investments in defence capabilities. Biden and Kishida stressed the importance of defending the rules-based economic order in the face of threats, including "economic coercion, predatory debt and supply chain uncertainties.

Both sides pledged to address the issues together, including through advancing negotiations in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Biden assured Kishida that Japan has the full support of the US to ensure the success of Japan's multilateral leadership roles in 2023. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden looked forward to visiting Hiroshima in May for the G7 leaders' summit.

Earlier on November 13, US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh. Both sides discussed US-Australia alliance priorities and the AUKUS security partnership with the United Kingdom, according to the White House's readout of the meeting.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Biden expressed gratitude to Albanese for his leadership in tackling the climate crisis. The two leaders reiterated their strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture.

