Biden says US will beat China in electric-car making

The United States will beat China in making electric vehicles (EVs) as the country grows its battery production and works on bringing home manufacturing that was offshored since the 1990s, President Joe Biden said.

Sputnik News Agency reported that Biden was speaking after Australian electric vehicle charging company Tritium unveiled plans to manufacture in Tennessee.

He said the plant will "help ensure that America leads the world in electric vehicles."

"China has been leading the race up to now, but this is about to change because of America's convenient, reliable and equitable national public charging networks. So wherever you live, charging your electric vehicle will be quick and easy, and this foundation will help American automakers set the pace to lead," the US President said, according to Sputnik.

The Biden administration is working to add 500,000 charging stations for EVs across the United States under a USD 15 billion plan.

The president said manufacturing was booming again after the 1990s drive to offshore US factories to China that left services to dominate the economy, according to Sputnik.

"We're seeing the beginning of American manufacturing come back," he said, adding that "this is not hyperbole. This is real. This is genuine. The world is at an inflexion point. Things are going to change in big ways. This is one of those transition moments."

Recently, China is witnessing a slump in its car sales even as demand for semiconductors and prices of raw materials have been increasing, straining the country's economic recovery and weighing on global trade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor