Biden to greets Prince, Princess of Wales in Boston

US President Joe Biden will meet the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine in Boston on Friday while they were here for the British royal family's philanthropic work, the White House said.

While talking to reporters, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The President intends to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales when he is in Boston - we are still finalizing and working through the details."

She added, "I don't have anything more to share, any more specifics to share on that."

The royal couple, William and Catherine, arrived in the US on Wednesday, CNN reported.

The couple will present awards given out by the Earth shot Prize, an organization founded by William to help entrepreneurs with solutions to climate change and environmental issues.

The prize was found way back in 2020 in the hope of harnessing the world's smartest minds to confront some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing humanity. Each year for the next decade, five winners will receive Euro 1 million (around USD 1.12 million) to fund their creative solutions to the climate crisis, according to CNN.

This visit is the first tour of the royal couple to the US since Queen Elizabeth II died in September, the first time they touch US soil since Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left Britain for a more private life in California; the first time they are greeted by an American public that has a deeper understanding of royal life, thanks in part to Netflix's "The Crown," The New York Times reported.

"This is them trying to establish who they are in a more pared-down, streamlined monarchy," said Arianne J. Chernock, a history professor at Boston University and a scholar of modern Britain. "This is a more updated, modernized family that they want to represent."

Dr. Chernock said the Earth shot Prize, a cause that the royal family has embraced in recent years, is a way for the prince and princess to explore how they can align themselves with "core, weighty issues and maintain a sense of relevance, as well as a connection with their subjects and global population to justify their existence."

"It's a tall task," The New York Times quoted her as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor