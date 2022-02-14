Biden, Zelensky agree to pursue diplomacy to resolve crisis around Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis around Ukraine during a phone conversation on Sunday, the White House said.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the statement said.

Biden also reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and promised to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the White House. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

