Big blow for Putin as Greece shuts its airspace for Russian airlines

Greece on Monday closed its airspace for all Russian aircraft in line with a European Union decision, the country’s civil aviation authority said.Only humanitarian and emergency flights will be allowed under a notice issued by the Greek authority. The notice will apply for three months, the authority said. Meanwhile, Russia, as a response to a ban the European states placed on the operation of flights of Russian aircraft, has limited the operation of flights via the airlines of 36 states, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

“In accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of European states on the operation of flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction has been introduced on the operation of flights by the air carriers of 36 states,” the message says. Over the past few days, Western countries initiated new sanctions against Russia in connection with the Russian operation in Ukraine.

