'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita again remembers SSR, says he was 'sensitive to criticism'

Mumbai, Nov 8 Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again seen talking about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' and got emotional while remembering him.

Ankita was seen having a conversation with her co-housemate Abhishek Kumar. She told Abhishek that he reminds her of Sushant as he has a similar physique. But then she added that he was never aggressive.

She recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput was hardworking.

Ankita said: "Sushant was hardworking... Hard Working to another level."

She then added that he was dedicated, passionate and would completely give himself to the thing he was doing.

The actress, who started dating SSR on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta', shared that he was "sensitive to criticism".

"Zara sa upar neeche hota toh effect hota tha... People speaking about him would affect him," said Ankita, who got emotional and teared up as she spoke.

However, she said that she feels proud when she speaks about the late actor.

Abhishek then asked if her husband Vicky Jain was supportive when the news of the late actors untimely demise came out.

Ankita said: "Vicky supporting tha. What will one do when someone leaves. There was no one for him (SSR) to stand. If there was no support for Vicky, I wouldn't have been able to do anything."

Earlier, Ankita was seen speaking about her break up with SSR in the garden area with Munawar Faruqui. She then revealed that the two were dating for seven years and just broke up one night without any reason.

