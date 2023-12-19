‘Bigg Boss 17’: K-Pop fans miffed over Aoora’s less screen-time

Mumbai, Dec 19 K-pop sensation Aoora recently entered the house of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’ as a wildcard was like a whiff of fresh air, however, his fans feel that he doesn’t get enough screen time.

His fans took to social media and shared that they want to see more of him on the show.

One Internet user wrote: "We want to see more of Aoora", and lamented the perceived lack of representation for the K-pop star.

Another one wrote: "As a K-pop fan, I feel cheated as I am not getting to see Aoora episodes.”

Another fan shared the a majority of viewership for the reality show in this season comes from Aoora given his global presence.

However, Aoora’s relationship in the show with Munawar Faruqui, Samarth Jurel and Arun Mahshetty have often been highlighted in the show.

For instance, Aoora going around and gifting housemates face masks was showcased. Another highlight was the funny magic trick involving Munawar Faruqui and Aoora.

Saving the best for the last, Arun and Aoora’s way of communication has been all over social media and leaves the viewers in splits.

