'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar 's ex Nazila Sitaishi says he cheated on her with many girls

Mumbai, Dec 19 After Ayesha Khan’s drama-filled entry in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house created a stir, stand up comic Munawar Faruqui’s ex girlfriend Nazil Sitaishi has come on live and talked spoke live about how he cheated on her with “many girls”.

Nazila is a social media influencer who took to revelations during an Instagram live on December 18. She also talked about Ayesha Khan, who claims Munawar was double timing her. She shared that she was unaware of their “relationship” and cleared the air that that she is no longer associated with him.

Nazila Sitaishi said: "I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together. I was being told a completely different story."

“And, I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life and that I was the only female he was in love with, but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about," she said in a clip, which is now available on Bigg Boss Tak on X.

Nazila then said that if Ayesha was the only person involved, she would consider forgiving Munawar but that isn’t the case.

“I wish people knew what went down off-camera, clearly they don’t and I want people to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar."

Nazila made it loud and clear that this was the last time she was addressing this issue.

“I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation," Nazila concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor