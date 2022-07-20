Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi for India crossing 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses milestones

India has set a record in vaccination. India has completed the milestone of 200 crore vaccines in Corona preventive vaccination. For this, India is being appreciated all over the world and wishes are pouring in. Now Bill Gates has also congratulated India for this record vaccination. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and fourth richest man in the world, has wished India. India has completed the milestone of 200 crore corona vaccines in just 18 months. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has given more than 200 crore doses of covid vaccine in just 18 months.

Bill Gates has tweeted that, 'Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19.'