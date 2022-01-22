Bill Gates warns of pandemics far worse than Covid-19

The whole world has been facing the Corona Crisis for the last two years. The world's concern is growing as the Corona crisis is not yet eradicated. Newer variants of the Corona are raising headaches. So far, more than 35 million people have been infected with the corona. This number is increasing day by day.

Bill Gates has issued a warning of pandemics far worse than Covid-19 as he called on governments to contribute billions of dollars to prepare for the next global outbreak.

The Bill and Melania Gates Foundation donated 150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI). This time he expressed concern about future diseases. Gates says the world is fighting a rapidly evolving virus.

Over the last 20 years, we have seen that investing in research and development can save our lives. This allows us to avoid the most difficult times. Governments should cooperate with each other in view of future diseases and epidemics. He also warned that the death toll from some potential epidemics could be higher than the corona.