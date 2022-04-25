Birla lauds Singapore's positive role in promoting ASEAN-India relations

Expressing the view that strengthening the supply chain is a new need in today's world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that both India and Singapore believe in democratic governance and India looks forward to working more closely with Singapore during Singapore's coordinating role in the ASEAN-India dialogue relationship.In the ongoing bilateral talks between the two nations to strengthen the economic ties, Birla appreciated the positive role played by Singapore in promoting ASEAN-India relations while labelling the new Parliament Building as the flagbearer of hopes and aspirations of New India in the 21st century.

Birla expressed confidence that the construction work of the new Parliament building would be completed soon and the next winter session would be held in the new Parliament House.

He further added that the new Parliament Building will realize the hopes and aspirations of New India in the 21st century.

During the bilateral meeting with Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore, Birla told Chuan-Jin that both India and Singapore believe in regular dialogues between the parliamentarians of democratic countries to strengthen democracy and effective functioning of democratic institutions.

Expressing happiness that Singapore has a large number of Indian nationals working and Singapore has traditionally recognized the talent and hard work of people of Indian origin, Birla hoped that there would be no adverse policy changes for Indians in Singapore's Work Pass Framework.

Birla appreciated the positive role played by Singapore in promoting ASEAN-India relations and expressed the view that the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership has been given a boost during Singapore's Presidency in 2018.

Noting that discussions are taking place between the two countries to further strengthen the economic ties in the changing context, Birla expressed the view that strengthening the supply chain is a new need in today's world, read the statement by the Government of India.

Birla mentioned that India's rapidly growing economy, skilled and affordable manpower, and the dynamic market system can provide new opportunities for prosperity and growth for Singaporean companies. In this context, he said that our goal is that India should become an important part of the world supply chain.

Referring to the previous visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore, Birla said that after that visit Fintech was identified as an important area of cooperation. He stressed that we should take advantage of the new opportunities in this area.

Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Birla held a bilateral meeting with Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore on the fifth day of their South East Asia tour, today. The delegation included Ravneet Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Saroj Pandey, MP (Rajya Sabha); Locket Chatterjee, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Sarmistha Sethi, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Dr Santanu Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Utpal Kumar Singh, General Secretary, Lok Sabha.

