Islamabad [Pakistan], June 9 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a remote-controlled IED attack that killed Muhammad Ameen, a major member of an alleged Pakistani army-backed killing squad, and his son. The BLA accused Ameen of taking part in military operations, enforced disappearances, and targeted assassinations in the Zamuran region.

Agent Muhammad Ameen, a prominent agent of the occupying Pakistani army's so-called killing squad, and his son were both neutralised by Baloch Liberation Army fighters. BLA liberation fighters used a remote-controlled IED to assault enemy agent Muhammad Ameen's truck. As a result, he was neutralised alongside his son, Naveed Ameen, and his vehicle was destroyed, according to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.

Agent Ameen was personally involved in aiding military aggression in Zamuran and its surroundings, as well as enforced disappearances and deliberate killings of young people. In exchange for these atrocities, this gang had complete freedom from the invading army to market drugs. The same gang, led by Muhammad Ameen, was directly responsible for the martyrdom of "BRAS" liberation fighters. In July 2018, Hussain Shahsawar alias Chesal and Hanif Lal alias Ustad Shohaz were killed in Zamuran's Jalagi region. In January 2020, this group was implicated in the martyrdom of Majid Baloch alias Saleem, Miran Baloch alias Dad Jan, Shakeel Baloch alias Jeeyand, Daulat Baloch alias Baran, and Yousuf Baloch alias Doda in the Naag area, according to Jeeyand Baloch.

The Baloch people have faced systematic oppression and torture through the misuse of several laws, particularly in regions like Pakistan's Balochistan. Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and special security ordinances have been used to justify arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention without trial, and denial of basic legal rights. Under these laws, security forces often operate with broad powers and legal immunity, leading to widespread reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, including physical and psychological abuse. Military courts and special tribunals frequently try Baloch activists without fair trial standards, further denying them justice. Additionally, media censorship laws suppress Baloch voices and conceal these abuses from the public, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity against the Baloch people.

