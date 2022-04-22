Blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

A blast took place on Friday at the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan.

Hafiz Omar, police chief of Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, said that this afternoon a blast took place at the Mawlawi Sikandar Mosque in the district, Tolo News reported.

Security sources and eyewitnesses said more than 30 people were killed and injured in the incident, Tolo News reported.

The victims were taken to the district hospital.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair.

( With inputs from ANI )

