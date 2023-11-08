Blast kills 7, wounds 20 in Kabul

Kabul, Nov 8 Seven people were killed and 20 others injured as a blast rocked the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The blast ripped through a mini-bus on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of seven civilians and injuring 20 others, Zadran said, adding that all the victims were civilians.

Security forces have reached the site of the blast and initiated an investigation, the official added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

On October 26, a blast in the area destroyed a sports club and killed four people, for which the terror group Islamic State later claimed responsibility.

