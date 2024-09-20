"Blatant violation of norms of parliamentary parties," Pakistan Bar Council on secrecy of constitutional amends

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 : Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) expressed grave concerns over the secrecy around the 'constitutional amendments' proposed by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government and called it a 'blatant violation of democratic values', ARY News reported.

The PBC in its emergent meeting of the Executive Committee chaired by Vice-Chairperson of Farooq H Naek expressed 'serious concerns' over the mode and manner in which the session of the parliament was summoned to get the constitutional amendments passed. In the meeting, which was held to discuss the proposed constitutional amendments, expressed concerns over frequent adjournment of the session every few hours.

"Such act is a blatant violation of norms of parliamentary parties, rule of law and democratic values. Therefore, tarnishing the reputation of parliament and its members who are chosen representatives of people of Pakistan," the Pakistan Bar Council said in a statement.

They also said that they deliberated and considered the 26th Constitutional Amendments clause by clause and made certain changes, ARY News reported.

"Therein deferred the matter for further deliberations in its next meeting fixed for 25th September since these constitutional amendments are very important, and need further detailed deliberations," the Pakistan Bar Council added.

Earlier on Wednesday, ARY News reported that the Pakistan government decided to 'take' bar associations into confidence over the constitutional amendments. The decision was reportedly taken to interact with the bar associations, as the lawyers' bodies opposed the amendments.

Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar will brief the bar associations on the proposed amendments in the Constitution of Pakistan to develop consensus, ARY News' sources privy to the development said.

The much-anticipated 'Constitutional Package' had failed to make its way to the parliament on September 17 as the Pakistan government deferred presenting the proposed amendments, saying that it would bring the legislation before the house after a consensus had been achieved, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor