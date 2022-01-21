Blinken, German Chancellor discuss Ukraine crisis, China challenges

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday and discussed the Ukraine crisis and the challenges posed by China.

"The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.

"They also discussed the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China and our shared determination to uphold universal values," he added.

The two officials also addressed the need to reach an agreement on a mutual return to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Price added.

The US and its allies have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

However, Russia has repeatedly denied the Western allegations and emphasized it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country.

( With inputs from ANI )

