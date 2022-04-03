Blinken to visit Belgium to attend NATO Foreign Ministerial

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium from April 5 to 7 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from April 5 to 7, 2022, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

At the Ministerial, Blinken will have the opportunity to highlight NATO's essential role in preserving Transatlantic security, including our joint efforts to hold President Putin accountable and promote a swift end to his senseless and destructive war of choice against Ukraine, read the statement.

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

US Secretary of State will discuss continued Allied efforts to provide support for Ukraine.

He will also join a G7 ministerial meeting and hold additional discussions with other Allies and partners, the statement added.

