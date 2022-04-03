Blinken to visit Belgium to attend NATO Foreign Ministerial

By ANI | Published: April 3, 2022 09:35 PM2022-04-03T21:35:33+5:302022-04-03T21:45:02+5:30

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium from April 5 to 7 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

Blinken to visit Belgium to attend NATO Foreign Ministerial | Blinken to visit Belgium to attend NATO Foreign Ministerial

Blinken to visit Belgium to attend NATO Foreign Ministerial

Next

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Belgium from April 5 to 7 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, from April 5 to 7, 2022, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

At the Ministerial, Blinken will have the opportunity to highlight NATO's essential role in preserving Transatlantic security, including our joint efforts to hold President Putin accountable and promote a swift end to his senseless and destructive war of choice against Ukraine, read the statement.

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

US Secretary of State will discuss continued Allied efforts to provide support for Ukraine.

He will also join a G7 ministerial meeting and hold additional discussions with other Allies and partners, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Us state department spokesperson ned priceUs state department spokesperson ned priceAntony blinkenBrusselsNatoNorth atlantic treaty organizationBrussels capital regionAnthony blinkenTony blinkenDonetskNorth atlantic treaty organisationNato allianceNorth atlantic treaty organizations