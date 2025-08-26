Bloomsbury publishes a new lyrical, singable translation of Hanuman Chalisa by poet-diplomat Abhay K

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Bloomsbury Publishing India has published a new translation of the Hanuman Chalisa by poet-diplomat Abhay K from the original Awadhi into English.

Abhay's translation of the Hanuman Chalisa is different in that it is bilingual, easy to understand, carries explanations of each word along with their deeper meanings, has the energy and flow of the original Awadhi text, and includes an introduction with a brief history of the Hanuman Chalisa as well as its contemporary relevance. It can also be sung in English, just as in the original Awadhi.

Speaking about his translation, Abhay K said, "I was introduced to the Hanuman Chalisa during my childhood and have been reciting it since then. I have sought solace in it during times of distress, and it has benefited me immensely. As a diplomat, I have learnt from Hanuman's exceptional diplomatic skills, such as his ability to learn and listen, communicate effectively, gather crucial information, analyse situations, use strategic intelligence to solve problems in real time, navigate the delicate dynamics of winning friends, and devote oneself to selfless service. Lately, I felt the need for a lyrical and singable translation of Sri Hanuman Chalisa, retaining the energy, flow and rhythm of the original Awadhi text by Tulsidas, which inspired me to do my own translation of this timeless classic. I hope my English translation of the Hanuman Chalisa helps readers across the globe to access its immense power and positivity."

Well-known author Amish Tripathi says, "The Hanuman Chalisa was central to my upbringing. All my siblings have been chanting this powerful hymn since childhood. We were lucky that our father translated the original Awadhi text of the Hanuman Chalisa into easy Hindi for us and explained the significance of each line so that we could understand what we were chanting. But many were not blessed with this at home. Abhay K. has done yeoman service by translating the Hanuman Chalisa simply and well into English for the modern generation. His translation keeps the spirit of devotion alive and is also easy to understand. It's a book that you must have at home."

American scholar of South Asia and Professor Emeritus of Hindi and Modern Indian Studies at the University of Iowa, Philip Lutgendorf, says that Abhay K's translation of the Hanuman Chalisa is "A reverent new English translation of a poem beloved to millions."

Abhay K is the author of a dozen poetry books, including Celestial, Stray Poems, Monsoon, The Magic of Madagascar, and The Alphabets of Latin America, and is the editor of The Book of Bihari Literature, The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems, Capitals, New Brazilian Poems, and The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems. His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines, including Poetry Salzburg Review and Asia Literary Review.

His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages. He received the SAARC Literary Award (2013) and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit won him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award (2020-21). His translation of the first Magahi novel, Fool Bahadur, has been widely acclaimed. His book Nalanda: How it Changed the World, published by Penguin Random House, is a national bestseller. Penguin Random House will publish his forthcoming book, The Alphabets of Africa, in January 2026.

Abhay's paintings on the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata' have been exhibited at the Bihar Museum, Patna, and the National Museum, New Delhi.

