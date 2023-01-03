BMW Group India sold 19,263 vehicles in 2022

Chennai, Jan 3 High end cars and motorcycle maker BMW Group India closed 2022 selling 19,263 vehicles.

According to a statement issued by BMW India, a total of 11,981 cars (BMW and MINI) and 7,282 motorcycles were sold last year in India.

The BMW Group had logged 37 per cent growth in the sales of BMW cars as compared to the same period last year by delivering 11,268 units.

On the other hand, the sales of MINI cars stood at 713 units.

BMW Motorrad India logged 40 per cent volume growth with 7,282 two wheelers last year.

BMW Group India entered the electric vehicle segment with a full electric range - the BMW iX electric SAV, the BMW i4 electric sedan and the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE electric hatch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor