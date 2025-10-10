BNM condemns Pakistan's reign of terror in Balochistan at Bonn protest

Bonn [Germany], October 10 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a powerful protest in the German city of Bonn, denouncing Pakistan's widespread human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and acts of state brutality in Balochistan. The demonstration was organised to show solidarity with the victims and their families while urging the global community to intervene and hold Islamabad accountable for what the participants described as an ongoing Baloch genocide.

Taking to the social media platform X, BNM stated that protesters carried banners and placards demanding international scrutiny and justice for thousands of missing persons in Balochistan. They called upon the United Nations, the European Union, and major democratic governments to end their silence and pressure Pakistan to halt its campaign of oppression.

Speakers at the event highlighted that Balochistan, despite its vast natural wealth and strategic importance, continues to suffer from exploitation under Pakistan's military and political control. They accused global powers of complicity, arguing that many states support Pakistan's policies to serve their own geopolitical and economic interests. "The Baloch homeland is rich in resources but enslaved under colonial rule," the speakers said, emphasising that Pakistan has deprived the Baloch of their basic rights, dignity, and future.

They further revealed that enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have become routine across the province, with victims often found mutilated or tortured. Entire communities, they said, live under constant fear as security operations destroy villages and uproot families. Despite such grave violations, international institutions remain indifferent, a silence that, according to the protesters, contradicts the principles of human rights they claim to defend.

"Pakistan's actions do not just harm individuals; they shatter the entire social fabric of Baloch society," said one of the BNM representatives. Families of the disappeared, the speakers noted, endure continuous trauma, unable to speak out due to fear of reprisals.

The Bonn protest was led by BNM Germany's General Secretary Jabbar Baloch, Habib Baloch and many other Baloch activists who vowed to continue raising the Baloch cause on global platforms until justice and self-determination are achieved.

