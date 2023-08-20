BOB puts actor Sunny Deol’s property on auction for loan dues of Rs 56 cr

Chennai, Aug 20 Has the central government-owned mortgage lender Bank of Baroda (BOB) put actor and BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol’s Mumbai property on e-auction for failing to pay back a loan of about Rs.56 crore and interest on that?.

It seems so from the newspaper advertisement issued by the bank giving his address and also his permanent address given to the Lok Sabha.

In the newspaper advertisement – that has been widely circulated in the social media- BOB has said borrower Ajay Sing Deol, alias Sunny Deol, owes the bank about Rs 55.99 plus interest and cost from 26.12.2022 onwards less recovery upto date.

Whether the bank misspelt the actor’s name as Ajay Sing Deol instead of Ajay Singh Deol is yet to be ascertained.

According to the bank, the property that is put on e-auction measures 599.44 sq. metres and a structure known as Sunny Villa located in Mumbai’s Juhu locality.

Sunny Deol is described as the borrower/guarantor and the other guarantors are Dharmendra Singh Deol and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd.

The bank is auctioning the property under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2022.

The reserve price is about Rs 51.43 crore and the earnest money deposit is fixed as about Rs 5.14 crore.

According to BOB, the property can be inspected between 11 a.m and 1 p.m. on 14.9.2023 and the status of the possession is symbolic.

The bank also said the borrowers/guarantors can redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted.

The auction notice was issued by BOB’s Zonal Stressed Asset Recovery Branch, Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

Sunny Deol was not available on phone when IANS tried to get his reaction to the BOB e-auction advertisement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor