Bonnie Blue Arrested in Bali: Condoms, Viagra Pills Found During Raid

Controversial porn star and OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue was arrested by law enforcement officers in Indonesia's Bali during a raid during her ‘BangBus’ tour in alleged picking up 'barely legal' men in the capital. Along with Blue, fourteen teenagers were also taken into custody.

Blue, known for sleeping with over 1,000 men in a single day in an attempt to set a world record, was later on Friday, December 5, by the Balinese Police. The content creator was arrested for allegedly making pornographic videos despite strict morality laws in Indonesia, according to a Daily Mail report.

During raids, officers found a box of condoms, lubricant, nine necklaces, flash drives, Viagra pills, 19 outfits labelled 'School Bonnie Blue' and her 'Bangbus' truck and the ownership certificate, Daily Mail reported.

The 14 arrested teenagers from Australia were also released without charge in Kuta after the raid. Many of the men were seen leaving the police station, covering their faces.

Earlier, the 26-year-old porn star was barred from entering Australia but has been boasting on social media a﻿bout her trip to Bali during Schoolies. Blue was seen travelling in a ute and picking up young men as part of his tour.