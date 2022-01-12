Booster doses do not provide complete protection against Omicron: WHO

Covid-19 casex are on the rise worldwide. At the same time, vaccination and booster dose campaigns are being carried out in many countries. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the current booster dose of vaccines is insufficient and that effective vaccines need to be developed to prevent infection. Experts from the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that booster doses of the original covid vaccine were not effective against new strain of corona.

The need for effective vaccine development - World Health Organization

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable," the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-Co-VAC) said in a statement."Covid-19 vaccines that have high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to the prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed," TAG-Co-VAC said.



