'Boring, rambled incoherently', Trump on Kamala Harris

New Delhi, Aug 30 Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed his rival Kamala Harris over her first major interview since her entry into the election after Joe Biden's exit.

"I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris' answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her "values haven't changed...," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

"...On that I agree, her values haven't changed - The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND," Trump added.

He said Harris "rambled incoherently" in the interview, and branded the interview 'boring'.

In another post, he also said he "looks so forward" to debating Kamala Harris and "exposing her for the fraud she is".

"Harris has changed every one of her long held positions, on everything. America will never allow an election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE US," he wrote.

On Thursday, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said her “values have not changed” as she has changed her position on key issues that could determine her elections, such as fracking, which she had once opposed and now doesn’t.

She said this during an interview with CNN. Fracking, a process of extracting natural gas and petroleum from deep inside rocks, is popular in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that will determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, along with a handful of other such states. It is opposed by those who argue it contaminates underground and surface water. Harris had opposed it earlier and said it should be banned.

“No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking as vice president,” Harris said when asked if she would ban the practice. “I did not ban fracking as vice president. I will not ban fracking…. In 2020 I made very clear where I stand. We are in 2024 and I've not changed that position, nor will I be going forward. I kept my word, and I will keep my word.”

“What made you change that position at the time?” the interviewer asked.

“Well, let's be clear, my values have not changed,” the vice president answered.

This interview was Harris’s first after taking over the Democratic ticket for the White House amidst questions about her candidacy raised by Donald Trump and his allies, who attacked her for avoiding unscripted interactions with reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor