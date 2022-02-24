Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, says, Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed

British prime minister Boris Johnson has condemed Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction”.“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps,” Mr Johnson tweeted. He said the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” as London warned that Moscow would “incur severe costs’’ of its actions on Ukraine.“

President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” he said. “The UK and our allies will respond decisively. ”President Zelensky confirmed Russia has attacked the country with missiles targeted at Ukrainian infrastructure and on border guards. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also condemned Russia’s “appalling, unprovoked attack”. “We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of (aggression),” she said Melinda Simmons, the UK’s ambassador to Ukraine, said she was “horrified” by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that a military operation in Ukraine to defend separatists in the east of the country. Putin also vowed retaliation against those who interfere with Russian-Ukraine operation. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border, after Putin launched the military operation. Ukrainian forces in the city have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.



