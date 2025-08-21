"Both countries are partners, not rivals," says Chinese envoy in India Xu Feihong

New Delhi [India], August 21 : China's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Thursday emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic trust and cooperation between Beijing and New Delhi, highlighting that both countries are partners, not rivals, and should manage differences through dialogue.

Xu Feihong said, "China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, and avoid mutual suspicion. Both countries are partners, not rivals. We should manage differences through dialogue."

He further underscored the significance of unity and cooperation between the two neighbouring powers, stating, "For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development...China and India's friendship benefits Asia...We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia...India and China unity benefits the world at large. India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world."

Speaking on the broader geopolitical context, Xu Feihong said, "The world today is experiencing a turbulent period; The international order is undergoing the most profound evolution since World War II...At this moment of turbulence and change, the significance of China and India relations has become increasingly evident. China-India cooperation benefits both countries. China and India are important neighbours, major developing countries. Both countries are at the critical stage of national rejuvenation."

The ambassador also highlighted progress in people-to-people exchanges, saying, "China has resumed the visit of Indian pilgrims to the sacred mountain and lake, and India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals."

Looking ahead, Xu Feihong expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit, noting, "In the coming days, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the SCO Summit. I believe this visit will give a new impetus to China-India relations."

This comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met PM Modi on Tuesday and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the summit in Tianjin, providing context for the upcoming visit.

The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

A PMO release said that Wang Yi, who is a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the 24th meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

He welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan in Russia last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. PM Modi and President Xi had met in October last year on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

The Prime Minister expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin.

He underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to steady progress in ties with China since October last year.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," he said.

