"Both sides discussed importance of South China Sea": MEA Secy East Mazumdar on Vietnam PM India visit

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the importance of the South China Sea during his state visit to India, and said that as much as 60 per cent of global trade passes through the region, which is why it is of utmost importance to have free and open waterway, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

In a special briefing on the State Visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam today, Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Both sides discussed the importance of the South China Sea..."

"The fact emphasized by the Vietnamese PM that as much as 60 per cent of global trade passes through the area and the importance of a free, open and free waterway and lines of sealions was of utmost importance," he stated.

Secretary East further mentioned that both Vietnam and India share an inclusive and rules-based region.

"Freedom of navigation and overflight is of utmost importance and a peaceful, stable, secure, free, open, inclusive and rules-based region is something that both Vietnam and India share..." he said during the briefing.

Delivering a press statement during the visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh to India, PM Modi also appreciated the shared cultural heritage between the two nations earlier today.

He also highlighted the importance of Vietnam in India's Act East Policy. Prime Minister Modi said that there is good coordination between India and Vietnam views regarding the Indo-Pacific.

"In our Act East policy and our Indo-Pacific vision, Vietnam is our important partner. There is good coordination between our views regarding the Indo-Pacific. We support evolution, not expansionism. We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

Various delegates from both sides signed several Memorandums of Understanding, aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between both countries.

Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a three-day State visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi received his Vietnam counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. He then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

