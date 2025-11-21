Brazilian delegation visits Naval Headquarters, holds discussions on enhancing bilateral training cooperation

New Delhi [India], November 21 : A 40-member delegation from Brazil's Naval War College was hosted at the Naval Headquarters here in the national capital. The visit of the delegation saw discussions on enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in maritime domain.

The outreach forms a part of the Indian Navy's engagement with key maritime nations.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said, "As part of #IndianNavy's outreach with key Maritime Nations, a 40-member delegation from Escola de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) - EGN, Rio de Janerio, #Brazil was hosted at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi from 17 - 19 Nov 25. The delegation visited the National War Memorial, @IFC_IOR and National Defence College, and were provided an overview of India's Strategic Imperatives by a combined team from #HQIDS and #IndianNavy. The delegation head RAdm Gustavo Leite Cypriano Neves, Commanadant, EGN called on RAdm Sachin Sequeira, ACOP (HRD). The discussions focussed on further enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in Maritime Domain. The visit underscores the strong cooperation between Indian and Brazilian Armed Forces."

Earlier, a Brazilian defence delegation headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said.

In a post on X, it highlighted that the delegation was briefed by Major General G Srinivas, Commandant CDM IDS on various training activities of the College and the conduct of the Higher Defence Management Course, the flagship course of CDM.

It further noted that the delegation was introduced to the Comprehensive Assessment of Security Strategies (COMPASS) framework for Net Assessment.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil. He and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to charter a strategic roadmap to strengthen further bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars, which included defence and security.

The Joint statement issued by the MEA on his visit noted that the countries recognised convergent views and strategic complementarities in defence and security matters between Brazil and India.

"The leaders welcomed the growing defence cooperation, including participation in joint military exercises and the exchange of high-level defence delegations. They expressed satisfaction with the signing of the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, which will enable deeper cooperation in various strategic areas. They also welcome the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue as a platform to deepen cooperation through the exchange of information, experiences, and national perspectives on cybersecurity issues".

