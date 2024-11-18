Brazilian Vedic scholars to chant 'mantras' to welcome PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 18 : Brazilian Vedic scholars set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi by chanting Vedic mantras upon his arrival to Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the scholars emphasised the influence of the Vedas on their lives. They feel joy and peace while chanting the mantras. They also expressed their excitement to meet PM Modi.

"I started about 10 years ago, I could not see any meaning in my life at the time. When I started studying Vedas I realised who I am. I am a little bit nervous but I am happy," Jenifer Scholles, a Vedic scholar said while speaking to ANI.

Another Vedic scholar Jonas Masetti also known as Acharya Vishwanatha said people in Brazil connect with Indian culture. He noted that students are learning Sanskrit, mantras, and stories of Ramayan and Mahabharat.

"Many people in Brazil connect with Vedic culture and Indian culture. The first time they hear mantras, they feel a lot of joy and peace in their hearts. Many students learn Sanskrit, mantras, stories of Ramayan and Mahabharat," he said.

PM Modi will attend the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18 and 19 in Brazil.

As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi stated earlier that after India's successful presidency at the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi said in an official statement.

