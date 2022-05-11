Brazil's ex-president Lula leads election polls

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the lead in the polls ahead of general elections in October, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

Lula garnered 40.6 per cent of voters' support, followed by current President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 per cent, it showed.

The result, which was made by the MDA Institute and released by the National Transport Confederation (CNT), showed that the gap between the two top candidates was narrowing.

In a prior poll in February, Lula, the candidate of the Workers' Party (PT), has 42.2 per cent of the support, compared with 28 per cent for Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL).

Trailing far behind in the third place in Tuesday's poll was Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), with 7.1 per cent of voters' support, followed by Joao Doria of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), with 3.1 per cent.

The survey, which queried 2,002 people in 137 cities in 25 states from May 4 to 7, revealed "more political polarization compared to the 2018 elections," the CNT said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

