BRICS can "shape a new, sustainable framework for global growth," says Oreshkin

Moscow [Russia], July 13 : BRICS possesses all the core elements required to achieve sustainable economic growth and uplift the quality of life for its populationsranging from abundant resources and advanced technologies to robust human capital.

This was highlighted by Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, during the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking to delegates, Oreshkin underlined the bloc's growing global footprint, noting that BRICS now accounts for 40 per cent of global GDP and represents over half of the world's population.

"Our countries have become the new centres of growth rapidly urbanising, with vast domestic markets and forward-looking economies," he remarked.

He stressed that BRICS nations are already playing a leading role in technology-driven sectors such as telecommunications, aerospace, digital innovation, logistics, and nuclear energy. He also noted that the grouping is well-positioned to introduce modern financial, investment, and settlement tools that could be channelled toward developing human capital.

"By integrating these mechanisms, we have the capacity to shape a new, sustainable framework for global growth," Oreshkin stated. "It is our collective responsibility to move decisively in this direction."

In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Oreshkin said that the summit embodies the true spirit of the BRICS alliance, bringing together nations with distinct cultures and perspectives, yet united by a shared commitment to progress.

"Each summit builds upon the previous one. New initiatives are consistently launched, and they're being translated into concrete actions into real cooperation, not just within BRICS but across the Global South and East," he observed.

He added that this momentum is what now drives the global economy, asserting that the BRICS voice is growing stronger with every passing year.

Oreshkin concluded by reiterating that BRICS is no longer just a regional forum, but a major architect of the world's economic future.

